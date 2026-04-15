April 15, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's 'self-styled' mediation in US-Iran conflict highlights key inconsistencies: Report

Pakistan's 'self-styled' mediation in US-Iran conflict highlights key inconsistencies: Report

Islamabad, April 15 (IANS) Pakistan's "self-styled" mediation in the US-Iran conflict reflects key inconsistencies and geopolitical stakes. Being a mediator, one should be impartial and not take any sides. Furthermore, mediator should be accepted from all the conflicting sides. However, Pakistan's mediation in the West Asia conflict has steered away from these two points, a report has detailed.

Israel was not included in this mediation process despite being one of the parties to the conflict. Pakistan has not recognised Israel as a country and has termed it as an "illegal state." Recently, Pakistan's Defence Minister faced backlash after he shared a post against Israel on X, Manoj Kumar Panigrahi, an Associate Professor at Jindal School of International Affairs, wrote in Global Order.

He mentioned that, before the start of the mediation process, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar had stated that Jerusalem does not view Islamabad as a "credible player" and had added that, the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan "for their own reasons". These paradoxes, the report mentioned, have and will cause confusion and can make or break mediation process as one of the nation, which is part of the conflict, and the mediator do not recognise each other.

Secondly, questions have been raised over Pakistan's credibility and its role as a "natural" mediator since it is a treaty ally of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in 2025, under which, both nations pledged to support the other if either faces military attack. Since Saudi Arabia has faced missile attacks from Iran, there has been no commitment on whether Pakistan will come forward to back Tehran.

Thirdly, the report highlighted, Pakistan wants to have advantage by "acting" or "facilitating" the mediation process. The conflict in West Asia has overshadowed the war between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan's involvement in the mediation process has helped Islamabad to have the US' support against Afghanistan.

Lastly, according to the report in Global Order, the narrative push that Pakistan has been trying to make is that it has helped the world by mediating in the West Asian conflict and it had saved the world in a positive manner for the free flow of crude oil by reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"This again stands in contradiction. The decision to agree to even talk can be seen as a primary 'saturation' by the United States and Iran. Pakistan’s acting as a 'Peace Messiah' again stalled flat, where it has regularly tried to hide itself behind the nuclear threat," wrote Panigrahi.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Nepal to probe assets of top political leaders, bureaucrats over corruption allegations

Nepal to probe assets of top political leaders, bureaucrats over corruption allegations

Govt hosts hydrogen startup exhibition to boost ecosystem; 18 firms showcase innovations

Govt hosts hydrogen startup exhibition to boost ecosystem; 18 firms showcase innovations

IPL 2026: Rasikh Dar shines with four wickets as RCB bowl out LSG for 146

IPL 2026: Rasikh Dar shines with four wickets as RCB bowl out LSG for 146

India chairs BRICS health meet, pitches lifestyle, mental health focus

India chairs BRICS health meet, pitches lifestyle, mental health focus

US and Iran chose Pakistan as facilitator in specific geopolitical context: Report

US and Iran chose Pakistan as facilitator in specific geopolitical context: Report

Report paints devastating picture of child protection in Pakistan (File image)

Report paints devastating picture of child protection in Pakistan

Murshidabad, Malda emerge as hubs in multi-pronged push; Northeast also in focus

Murshidabad, Malda emerge as hubs in multi-pronged push; Northeast also in focus

Baisoya ready for battle with Bhullar and Kochhar in Johannesburg (Credit: IGPL)

Baisoya ready for battle with Bhullar and Kochhar in Johannesburg

Pakistan: Landlords, shop owners arrested for renting properties to Afghans in Quetta

Pakistan: Landlords, shop owners arrested for renting properties to Afghans in Quetta

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps

DFS Secretary launches LIC's 'MyLIC', 'Super Sales Saathi' apps