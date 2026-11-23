Kabul, Nov 23 (IANS) On September 4, 2021, less than three weeks after the Taliban swept into Kabul, the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, arrived in the Afghan capital. Photographed with a cup of tea in his hand, he was asked by a journalist what would happen next. "Don't worry, everything will be okay," he replied. For the Afghans who had spent twenty years building an elected republic, and for the democracies that had backed it, it was a telling glimpse of who had been standing behind the Taliban all along.

The scene captured a doctrine that has shaped Pakistan's behaviour for more than four decades. Its Generals have treated militant groups as a cheap and deniable extension of state power, to be used against India, to control Afghanistan and as leverage over Washington. This proxy doctrine has made Pakistan one of the world's most important sanctuaries for terrorists. Its leaders deny it. The evidence is hard to ignore.

After the United States drove the Taliban from power in 2001, the movement's leaders did not vanish. They fled into Pakistan's Balochistan province, where their leadership council, known as the 'Quetta Shura', directed the insurgency from Pakistani soil, according to analysts at the US Military Academy's Combating Terrorism Centre. Pakistan denied the council existed until 2009. In May 2016, the Taliban's leader, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, was killed by a US drone strike inside Balochistan. Pakistan's Foreign Office later confirmed that a Pakistani passport, issued under the name Wali Muhammad, had been found at the scene.

The most lethal Taliban faction, the Haqqani network, enjoyed even closer ties. In July 2008, a suicide bomber attacked the Indian Embassy in Kabul and killed dozens of people. Weeks later, The New York Times reported that US officials, relying on intercepted communications, had concluded that ISI officers helped plan the attack. Pakistan denied it.

The day after Kabul fell in August 2021, Pakistan's then Prime Minister, Imran Khan, told an audience in Islamabad that Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery", a remark widely read as praise for the Taliban's victory. Less than a year later, a US drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a house in central Kabul. According to a senior US intelligence official, the house belonged to a top aide of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's Interior Minister. The network Pakistan had protected for two decades was now hosting Osama bin Laden's successor.

Pakistan's proxy war against India began long before the Taliban returned. In March 1993, a series of coordinated bombs tore through Bombay, killing 257 people. The accused mastermind, the crime boss Dawood Ibrahim, fled India. In October 2003, the US Treasury designated him a global terrorist, stating that he had assisted al-Qaeda. According to Al Jazeera, Washington also backed India's long-standing claim that he was hiding in Pakistan. Islamabad denied it. More than three decades after the bombings, he has never faced trial.

The same pattern followed with Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed the 2019 Pulwama bombing. Both are on the UN Security Council's sanctions list. Yet their leaders have lived openly in Pakistan for years, and the state has acted against them only under international pressure.

Washington eventually ran out of patience. On January 1, 2018, US President Donald Trump wrote that the United States had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over 15 years. In return, he wrote, it had received "nothing but lies and deceit," while Pakistan gave "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan." Pakistan disputed the figure. Three days later, his administration suspended most US security assistance to Pakistan until it took "decisive action" against the Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Pakistan often points out that it has lost tens of thousands of its own citizens to terrorism. That is true, and their deaths are a tragedy. But Pakistan's suffering does not erase its record of shielding the groups that attack its neighbours and the world's democracies. Instead, it shows how badly the proxy doctrine has failed.

The Pakistani Taliban, which now wages war on Pakistan itself, emerged from the same militant networks that grew up around the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan's tribal areas, a world the state long chose to tolerate. Democracies have a simple choice. They can keep accepting Pakistan's denials and rewarding it with aid, loans and diplomatic cover. General Hameed promised that everything would be okay. For the victims in Kabul, Mumbai and beyond, nothing has been okay. It will not be until Pakistan abandons the doctrine that sent him to Kabul.

--IANS

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