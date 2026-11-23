Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) A complaint has been registered against the makers of the Indian epic ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Satish Kocharekar, the spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has lodged an official police complaint at Mulund (West) Police Station in Mumbai against the producer of the film Namit Malhotra and the director Nitesh Tiwari. He has alleged that the film grossly distorts the original Valmiki Ramayana in the name of freedom of expression.

The complaint alleges that the tyrant Ravana has been unfairly glorified as the giver of gold houses to the poor, the saviour of the oppressed and the protector of the honour of women. As per the complaint, on the contrary, Lord Sri Rama and Lakshmana, armed with weapons, are shown retreating and fleeing in fear against the demonic army of Ravana’s extended kingdom.

The complainant further states that allegedly fictional and outrageous episodes of Lord Ram seeking forgiveness from demons called Khar-dashan have been added.

Satish has demanded that the entire official copy of the film, script, dialogues and official subtitles should be obtained for investigation and the exact timestamp of each objectionable scene should be preserved as evidence. The opinion of Valmiki Ramayana scholars, Sanskrit experts and theologians should be sought to compare the changes made in the original text and the film.

The film has polarised the audience since its release on November 5 with critics pointing out its alleged fallacies, and creative liberties.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

--IANS

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