Moscow/New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday held a telephone conversation, discussing a number of issues on the bilateral agenda.

"Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the phone call.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on current international issues.

Both ministers had also spoken over phone earlier this month on November 9.

The call took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he once again conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to the statement issued by Zelensky’s office, India was ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and Ukraine looks forward to continued efforts in this direction.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly said, including to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not continue it. It is important that India finds what steps it can take and dialogue with other leaders to help bring the end of the war closer,” Zelensky noted, the statement added.

While speaking to a group of Indian reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, EAM Jaishankar had said India is in discussions with Russia, Ukraine and Europe on three aspects of the conflict, protecting civilian shipping and seafarers, restoring grain exports from the Black Sea and a “non-attack on energy”, and is coordinating the effort with the United States.

“The Prime Minister himself had, you know, a discussion with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in Delhi, and before that in Bishkek. I had gone earlier to Moscow, and we continue even today. I discussed it with (Russian Foreign Minister) Mr Lavrov, and then in between, I had gone to Kyiv. And we are in touch with the Ukrainian side,” he had said.

India was also keeping Washington in the loop, he said.

“We have also been coordinating this with the Americans, because they have their own peace mediation initiative. So Secretary Rubio knows roughly what is going on here,” EAM Jaishankar had said.

In September, EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"The foreign ministers discussed key issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, the calendar of upcoming bilateral contacts, as well as current topics on the regional and global agenda, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East. The intention was expressed to continue work to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership and to maintain close cooperation in the UN , the G20, BRICS , and other international forums," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on September 25.

--IANS

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