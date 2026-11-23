Dhaka, Nov 23 (IANS) Bangladesh have recalled middle-order batter Yasir Ali and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed to their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, making four changes to the group that featured in the ODI tri-series in the UAE in October.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has also returned after missing the tri-series, while Mohammad Naim and Jaker Ali are the other players brought back into the squad. Litton will lead the side in the series, which begins on December 1.

Yasir, 30, last represented Bangladesh in an ODI during the series against Ireland in March 2023. He has scored one half-century in his nine appearances in the format. Since his last ODI, however, he has registered nine fifties and a century in List-A cricket and recently made his return to the T20I side. He is currently representing Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

Khaled last played an ODI in September 2023, having featured in only two matches in the format. The fast bowler has worked his way back into contention through impressive red-ball performances in domestic cricket and a stint with Lancashire during the previous county season. He has also claimed 40 wickets at an average of 28.37 over the last three years.

Naim and Jaker were last part of Bangladesh's ODI setup in October last year, when they featured against Afghanistan. Both have since returned to the Test squad after putting together impressive performances in domestic cricket over the past 12 months.

The selectors have left out Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain and Soumya Sarkar. Hasan Mahmud, who was part of the ODI tri-series squad last month, misses out because of an elbow injury, while Aliss Al Islam is working on his bowling action after being reported for a suspected illegal action on his ODI debut.

Bangladesh will host South Africa for three ODIs on December 1, 4 and 7.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (captain and wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

--IANS

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