Arvind Kejriwal urges NEET aspirants not to take extreme steps amid exam cancellation row

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants not to take extreme steps amid reports of stress and depression following the cancellation of the medical entrance examination.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal urged students to share their feelings and suggestions with him through comments or direct messages, assuring them that "we are with you".

Referring to reports of student suicides allegedly linked to stress over the NEET controversy, the AAP Convenor said that news had emerged of four students dying by suicide -- one in Goa, one in Sikar in Rajasthan, one in Delhi, and another in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur.

"Right now, reports are coming in from all sides. We are receiving a lot of messages and phone calls from students saying that many children are in depression because of the cancellation of the NEET exam," Kejriwal said in a video message shared on social media.

"They (students) are under stress. My request to all students is: please do not take such extreme steps. I understand your anxiety," he added.

Kejriwal said he could relate to the pressure students face during competitive examinations, recalling his own experience of appearing for IIT and UPSC examinations.

"I too have appeared for IIT exams and UPSC exams. I know the kind of stress we go through while preparing for exams, appearing for them, and coming back after writing the paper. And if the paper gets cancelled -- I was thinking that if something like this had happened during my time, what I would have gone through," he added.

However, the former Delhi Chief Minister stressed that suicide and extreme actions were not a solution and called for collective efforts to resolve issues related to NEET.

"We have to work together to find a solution," the AAP Convenor said.

Appealing directly to students facing emotional distress, Kejriwal added, "If you are feeling depressed, please share your feelings with me. You can share your feelings with me through the comment section or by sending me a DM. I will get in touch with you, and together we will find a solution."

He also invited students to send suggestions on how to reform the NEET examination process.

"All of you are educated and sensible people. We will together figure out how to fix NEET. Please send me your suggestions and solutions as well. Let us solve this together," he said.

--IANS

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