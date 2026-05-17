Salman Khan spells out the difference between being 'alone’ and ‘lonely': Two ways to be by yourself

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Salman Khan spelled out the difference between being 'alone' and being 'lonely' through his latest social media post.

Sharing a jaw-dropping shirtless pic of himself flaunting his abs on social media, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor stated that being alone is a choice, whereas being lonely is when no one wishes to be with you.

Salman penned on his official Instagram handle, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do (sic)."

However, this is not the first time that Salman has left his Insta Family in awe with his words.

Earlier this month, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor shelled out some street-smart wisdom through his post that read, “Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho and topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do.”

Salman used the 'topi' metaphor to underline the significance of virtues such as honesty and integrity. Salman stressed that one should neither deceive others nor be naive enough to allow someone to mislead them.

Talking about Salman's professional commitments, he is presently working on the war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was previously called "Battle of Galwan".

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the eagerly-awaited project also has Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

The movie will shed light on the events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. It will narrate the journey of Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Maatrubhumi" is set for a theatrical release on April 17.

In addition to this, Salman also has Dil Raju's untitled next in his kitty, which will be helmed by Vamshi.

--IANS

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