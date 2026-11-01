November 02, 2026 12:20 AM हिंदी

Pakistan's higher education in shambles, crisis looms large over its future: Report

Pakistan's higher education in shambles, crisis looms large over its future: Report

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) About two decades ago, the then Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf initiated ground-breaking reforms in the country's higher education sector, with an objective to bring a complete turnaround in the functioning of colleges and universities and developing them as "centres of excellence".

Decades later, the big-ticket reforms seem to have not just derailed from its purpose but rather staring at utter failure.

Despite unprecedented funding and ambitious reforms, Pakistan's higher education experiment, which once grabbed international attention, is non-starter.

According to a Pakistani daily 'The Dawn', Pakistan has nearly 280 universities, millions of students and a rapidly expanding research output but they are struggling with mounting debts, poor educational outcomes and questionable scholarship, making their operations unviable and untenable.

The report says that billions were poured into setting up new universities, including signing of landmark agreement with US to launch what was then considered the world's largest Fulbright scholarship programme but all that effort failed to live up to mark, decades later.

Highlighting the story of universities boom to bailout, the report says that the massive university expansion is collapsing under its own weight.

The issue played out in the national media, as almost all public universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced severe financial distress and also demanded about Rs 25 billion package to bail out the entire sector.

"The bold reforms of 2002 that were to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy have instead mutated into a gargantuan Frankenstein's monster, which limps into its 25th year, too big to fail and too difficult to reform," the report said, which is actually an investigative series studying the myriad issues plaguing the Pakistan's education sector.

The report also added that it might be surprising to learn for many that the original architects of higher education enterprise foresaw this collapse.

"They even spelt it out explicitly for us in the original Task Force report of 2002, the founding document of our higher education experiment, which resulted in the Higher Education Commission Ordinance and the creation of the Higher Education Commission," the report said.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Delnaaz Irani says she is not choosy with her roles

Delnaaz Irani says she is not choosy with her roles

When SS Rajamouli revealed that Prabhas is to 'too lazy to get married

When SS Rajamouli revealed that Prabhas is 'too lazy to get married'

Shuttlers Dev Ruparelia, Tanvi Patri make winning starts in men's and women's singles preliminary round stages of the badminton competitions at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, on Sunday. Photo credit: BAI file photo

Dakar Youth Olympics: Shuttlers Dev Ruparelia, Tanvi Patri make winning starts

When Ryan Reynolds recollected how he was embarrassed he was in front of his crush

When Ryan Reynolds recollected how he was embarrassed he was in front of his crush

HYLO Open: Indian shuttlers shine as Sindhu, Lakshya emerge champions (Credit: BWF)

HYLO Open: Indian shuttlers shine as Sindhu, Lakshya emerge champions (Ld)

Carlos Alcaraz storms past Alex de Minaur to win title in Vienna Open, completes perfect ATP 500 season on the tour in Vienna on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP

Alcaraz storms past De Minaur to win Vienna title, completes perfect ATP 500 season

Deaths from mob violence, gang rape incidents rise in Bangladesh in October: Rights body

Deaths from mob violence, gang rape incidents rise in Bangladesh in October: Rights body

Pakistan court's decision raises questions over interpretation of workplace harassment: Report

Pakistan court's decision raises questions over interpretation of workplace harassment: Report

Karan Wahi celebrates 22 years of ‘Remix’ with a heartfelt note

Karan Wahi celebrates 22 years of ‘Remix’ with a heartfelt note

Lakshya Sen clinches Hylo Open title, completes memorable Indian double as PV Sindhu claims women's singles title in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Sunday. Photo credit: BWF/Badminton Photo

Badminton: Lakshya Sen clinches Hylo Open title, completes memorable Indian double