April 28, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Pakistan’s exports to Europe stagnate despite GSP+ sops

Pakistan’s exports to Europe stagnate despite GSP+ sops

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Pakistan’s exports to Europe have stagnated in the first nine months of 2025-26 despite the continued access to the European Union’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), according to a report in the local media.

The report in the Pakistan Today newspaper highlights that the country’s exports to western Europe declined by 3.14 per cent to $3.30 billion in the first nine months of FY26 from $3.41 billion a year earlier, while shipments to northern Europe also fell by 0.85 per cent to $557.31 million from $562.13 million.

The report highlights that Pakistan’s exports to Germany fell by 2.97 per cent to $1.24 billion, to the Netherlands by 1.78 per cent to $1.1 billion, to France by 2.62 per cent to $411.89 million, and to Belgium by 4.73 per cent to $402.86 million in the first nine months of FY26.

Pakistan’s exports to European markets showed limited growth in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025–26, reaching $6.86 billion, up 0.94 per cent from $6.79 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The stagnation reflects slowing demand across key western and northern European markets, the article noted.

In contrast, exports to southern Europe increased by 6.47 per cent to $2.43 billion, compared to $2.28 billion in the same period last year. Exports to eastern Europe also rose 5.06 per cent to $566.92 million from $539.63 million.

Among individual markets, exports to Spain grew 7.44 per cent to $1.18 billion, while shipments to Italy increased 4.26 per cent to $880.13 million. Exports to Greece, however, declined by 8.44 per cent to $98.16 million.

Exports to the United Kingdom remained largely unchanged, slipping 0.23 per cent to $1.62 billion in 9MFY26 compared to the same period last year.

In the previous fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports to the European Union increased 7.44 per cent to $8.86 billion from $8.24 billion. However, in FY24, exports had declined by 3.12 per cent despite GSP+ access, the report added.

--IANS

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