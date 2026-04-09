April 09, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's current response to TB insufficient as cases continue to rise: Report

Pakistan's current response to TB insufficient as cases continue to rise: Report (File image)

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the deadliest diseases in Pakistan as it claims tens of thousands of lives each year. More than 1,800 new cases of TB being reported daily and approximately 140 casualties each day demonstrate that Pakistan's current response to the disease is inadequate, a report has stated.

The figures released on World Tuberculosis Day by the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be considered a wake-up call for Pakistan. The scale of the crisis is alarming as more than 669,000 people have been infected with TB annually and 51,000 deaths have been reported.

Pakistan accounts for 73 per cent of the TB burden in the Eastern Mediterranean region and ranks fifth across the world demonstrates its continuous failure to address this public health challenge, according to an editorial in Pakistan's Business Recorder.

"The theme this year, 'Yes, We Can End TB — Powered by People' reflects optimism and possibility. Yet, the situation on the ground suggests a troubling disconnect between aspiration and action. When over 1,800 new cases emerge daily and approximately 140 people die every day, it becomes clear that the current response is insufficient," an editorial in Business Recorder mentioned.

"The statement by the WHO Country Representative that one person dies every 10 minutes in Pakistan underscores urgent need for decisive intervention. More importantly, the reminder that these deaths are preventable should provoke both outrage and accountability," it added.

Severe underfunding, weak health infrastructure and shortages of essential medicines have together undermined TB control efforts. These are new problems but showcases Pakistan's longstanding neglect of the public health sector. Infectious diseases like TB impact the most vulnerable people. However, the absence of equitable access to timely diagnosis and treatment further increases social and economic inequalities, according to the editorial.

To eradicate TB, Pakistan needs political will, increased financial allocations and a robust healthcare delivery system that reaches even the most remote people. Early detection, medical supply and patient support system must be prioritised by the authorities. Furthermore, awareness campaigns should be launched for public to address stigma, which often stops people from seeking treatment for TB.

TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when people with TB cough, sneeze or spit. TB is preventable and curable, according to WHO. Generally, TB disease is treated with antibiotics and can be fatal without treatment.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report (File image)

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report

Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semis

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

IPA welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

‘Expectations are there because of the capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss against Indonesia tie on Day 3 of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DLTA

Billie Jean King Cup: ‘Expectations are there because of capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss vs Indonesia on Day 3

Bishops in Pakistan dismayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor: Report (File image)

Bishops in Pakistan dimayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Court Rainier III in Monte Carlo on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Rajesh Sharma

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Expert