India urges partners to reflect 'correct nomenclature' of area after NYT goof-up on PoJK

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Urged all partners and stakeholders to use correct nomenclature for the territory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir - including the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh - remains an integral and inalienable part of India.

When asked about India's position on foreign media misrepresenting the legal status of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) while reporting the ongoing unrest and atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in the region, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are very clear that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, are integral and inalienable parts of India. That is the position."

"These areas/territories were part of India, are part of India, and will continue to be part of India, and we would urge all our partners and stakeholders that they should reflect the correct nomenclature of the area the way we understand," he added.

The MEA's response came after leading US daily 'The New York Times' referred to PoJK wrongly while reporting about the ongoing unrest in region.

On July 29, the Indian Embassy in the US objected to the headline used by 'The New York Times' (NYT) in its report about PoJK, terming it as "misleading and incorrect." The embassy said that Pakistan has illegally occupied these territories and is using violence against the people of the region.

"Misleading and incorrect headline by The New York Times. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

Reports indicate that more than 40 people have been killed and hundreds critically injured during the long march organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in PoJK.

Several videos posted on social media, including by local parties like the JAAC; have shown the brutality unleashed on innocent civilians by the Pakistani forces.

On Thursday, videos shared on social media showed women protesters running desperately to save their lives as Pakistani police opened fire on a peaceful protest rally in PoJK's Kotli.

--IANS

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