July 18, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's attempt to rebuild international image tarnished by years of isolation fails yet again

Pakistan's attempt to rebuild international image tarnished by years of isolation fails yet again

Ottawa, July 18 (IANS) Pakistan's recent mediation between the US and Iran reflects a strategy shaped by its own vulnerabilities, aimed at avoiding entanglement in a wider conflict. Amid Islamabad’s defence commitments to Saudi Arabia, the country sought to secure its 900-kilometre border with Iran, and rebuild an international image tarnished by years of isolation, a report has stated.

But the economic dividends from that role remain speculative. With the agreement now effectively collapsed, Islamabad's balancing act between the US, Iran and Saudi Arabia has become increasingly untenable, suggesting that this is “defensive diplomacy” rather than the projection of rising strategic power, according to a report in Canada-based 'Geopolitical Monitor'.

“The Islamabad talks in April ended without a breakthrough. Iran rejected Pakistan’s proposed frameworks and issued counter-demands within days. And while Pakistan contributed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on June 17, the hardest issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and long-term management of the Strait of Hormuz, remain unresolved. Pakistan secured a process, not a resolution. That fragility is already evident. The MOU has since effectively collapsed,” the report detailed.

US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 10 following a major exchange of strikes, with the US targeting Iranian sites and Iran retaliating against US military assets in the Gulf.

According to the report, Pakistan's role in brokering the April 2026 US-Iran ceasefire and hosting talks in Islamabad quickly fuelled a narrative of a diplomatic win over India, adding that the claims are flawed.

“India’s absence from the mediation table was not passivity. It was a deliberate choice, and one consistent with how a power of India’s size and ambition conducts itself in international politics. The real question is not why India didn’t mediate. It is whether India loses by not doing so,” it noted.

Emphasising India’s position as the world’s fifth-largest economy, a pivotal force in the Indo-Pacific security architecture, and a nation sought after by all major powers, the report argued that inserting itself as a conduit between Washington and Tehran would have been a “step down, not a step up”.

However, far from being a passive observer, India has used energy diplomacy, backchannel engagement, and its growing influence as one of the world’s largest importers to shape developments behind the scenes. These efforts may not make headlines, but they carry considerable weight, the report mentioned.

“The Iran war has produced an optical illusion: Pakistan looks active and therefore winning; India looks passive and therefore losing. But foreign policy is not decided by appearances. When the region rebuilds its economic relationships, the question of who can offer trade, investment, connectivity, and technology will determine lasting influence. On every one of those metrics, India’s position far exceeds Pakistan’s,” it asserted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Erigaisi beats Hans Niemann to take sole second place after the third round of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 at The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: TNCA

Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Arjun Erigaisi beats Hans Niemann to take sole second place

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Dhanush on winning his first National Award for direction: A first is always unforgettable!

India's Anahat Singh given top billing in World Squash Junior Championships to be played in Ontario, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI

India's Anahat given top billing in World Junior squash

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights! (Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/X)

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights!

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses (File Image)

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report (File image)

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Manika Batra, Sofia Polcanova power Ahmedabad APL Pipers to crucial 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Manika, Sofia power Ahmedabad to crucial 10-5 win over Pune

Govt extends ALMM relief for rooftop, open access solar projects

Govt extends ALMM relief for select solar projects till December