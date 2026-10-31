Pakistani military installation in Balochistan attacked by BRG's new drone unit

Quetta, Oct 31 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have announced the establishment of a drone unit, 'Aamir Aero Guardians', claiming that it carried out a strike on a Pakistani military installation in Balochistan's Kachhi district, causing casualties and material losses, local media reported.

In a statement on Friday, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said that fighters of the newly formed unit targeted personnel stationed at the main military camp in Sanni on October 29 evening.

He claimed the attack caused casualties and material damage but did not disclose any figures, the Balochistan Post reported.

Dostain said the unit was established to meet "modern warfare requirements", noting that it could track Pakistani forces and strike their camps "including those considered secure, at unexpected moments".

The spokesperson further said the drone unit would broaden its operations, aiming to cause losses "not only in human terms but also psychologically".

Separately, the BRG claimed responsibility for a blast on a railway track near Bakhtiarabad in Sibi district on Thursday night, saying its fighters had planted and detonated explosives, causing extensive damage to the track.

With this announcement, the BRG joins the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which had publicly unveiled its own dedicated drone unit, "QAHR", in February. Since then, the BLA has claimed responsibility for several drone attacks on military positions across Balochistan.

The BRG's announcement came a day after Pakistani forces came under a series of drone and mortar attacks in Balochistan's Kharan district, resulting in casualties and material losses, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that a main camp in Kharan's Patkin area was targeted in five drone strikes on Thursday, followed by mortar fire. However, no official figures on casualties or material losses were immediately available.

In a separate incident, another Pakistani forces camp in Kharan's Albat area came under a drone attack, while the explosives carried by the drone failed to detonate.

These attacks followed a similar incident earlier this week, when drones targeted a Pakistani forces camp at Tarki Dam in Surab.

Reports suggest that around 10 blasts were heard within the camp, but details of casualties or material losses remained unknown.

No armed organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kharan and Surab.

--IANS

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