Pakistani forces kill two, forcibly disappear four civilians in Balochistan: Rights body

Quetta, May 6 (IANS) As violence against civilians escalate across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians and enforced disappearance of four others, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Condemning the brutal incidents, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the bullet-riddled bodies of Ajmal Baloch and Saeed Ahmed were dumped on May 3 in the Nalent area of Pasni in the Gwadar district.

According to the rights body, Ajmal was abducted from Gwadar city on August 21, 2025, by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) and Military agencies.

Following his abduction, he remained missing for nearly nine months, with no access to legal recourse or communication with his family.

Citing information, Paank mentioned that Saeed Ahmed was forcibly taken from his hometown in the Jiwani area of Gwadar on December 9, 2025, by personnel of the FC.

The rights body described the incident "as part of an ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan" by Pakistani forces.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, Paank revealed that two brothers, 41-year-old Ghulam Rasool and 47-year-old Abdulla Jan, were abducted by personnel of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on May 3 during a late-night raid on their residence in the Barkhan district.

In a separate incident, another student, 27-year-old Nasrat Khan, was forcibly disappeared in the early hours of May 3 from Brewery Road in the provincial capital Quetta by the CTD personnel.

“The arbitrary detention of a student in a late-night operation raises serious concerns regarding due process and the continued pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Nasrat Khan’s whereabouts remain unknown, placing his life and safety at grave risk,” Paank noted.

The rights body also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of 23-year-old bus driver Javid Baloch. He was reportedly abducted on the evening of April 29 at Dhoor Checkpoint in Gwadar by personnel of Military Intelligence.

Earlier on Tuesday, a sit-in protest staged by the students outside Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta entered its fourteenth consecutive day, with demonstrators demanding the release of Khadija Baloch.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Khadija was abducted on April 21 by Pakistani security forces from the BMC female hostel in Quetta and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Expressing grave concern, the BYC said, “Every day, many people are becoming victims of enforced disappearance. Along with Baloch men, now Baloch women are also increasingly being subjected to enforced disappearances. Khadija Baloch has now been missing for fourteen days and is being held in the state’s dark cells. Her only crime is her national identity because she is Baloch. And being Baloch has become the greatest crime in the eyes of the state.”

--IANS

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