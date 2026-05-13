Pakistani forces kill one civilian, forcibly disappear two in Balochistan

Quetta, May 13 (IANS) At least one civilian was extrajudicially killed and two others forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Wednesday.

The latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 19-year-old driver Buhran Uddin was dumped in the Turbat region of the Kech district, nearly six months after he was forcibly disappeared. His body reportedly bore clear signs of severe torture.

According to the rights body, Buhran Uddin was forcibly disappeared from his home in the Bug Meeri region on October 28, 2025 by Pakistan-backed death squads and Military Intelligence personnel.

“For over six months and fourteen days, his family endured unbearable uncertainty, demanding his safe recovery,” it noted.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Paank said Buhran was kept in “unlawful state custody, denied due process and basic legal rights, never produced before any court, and ultimately subjected to extrajudicial killing.”

The rights body also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of two civilians - 25 year old Tahir and 18-year-old Umer Baloch - at the hands of Pakistani forces.

“These cases reflect the continued pattern of enforced disappearances targeting civilians across Balochistan and Karachi, raising serious concerns over due process and fundamental human rights,” Paank stated.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) has strongly rejected the claims made during the press conference held in provincial capital Quetta on May 11 by Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti regarding an alleged suicide attack plot involving a Baloch minor girl.

The rights body described the allegations as “false, fabricated, and part of a recurring pattern of forced confessions involving victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan".

According to the HRCB, the girl presented before the media was 17-year-old student Hairnisa Wahid, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on December 20 last year during a late-night raid in the Hub Chowki district of Balochistan.

“Presenting a disappeared minor before the media after months of incommunicado detention and portraying her within a state-controlled narrative raises serious concerns regarding coercion, torture, and the extraction of statements under duress. She is the third woman in recent cases to be presented in a similar manner for alleged forced confessions and media trials following prolonged disappearance,” the HRCB noted.

--IANS

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