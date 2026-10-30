Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 30 (IANS) At least three civilians, including a 16-year-old student, have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in separate incidents across Balochistan’s Kech district, local media reported on Friday.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that a civilian identified as Akram was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence personnel on Monday, making him the fourth young man from his family to have gone missing in recent days.

According to reports, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had asked the family to bring the national identity cards and local domicile certificates of their missing relatives to an FC camp.

Akram subsequently visited the camp along with two other family members to submit the documents. But as they were leaving, unidentified men travelling in a car forcibly took him away, while the two others were allowed to go. Sources alleged that the men were linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

There has been no information about Akram’s whereabouts since then.

In a separate case, 16-year-old student Shamsher Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed Nadil, was reportedly abducted at gunpoint after armed men entered his house in the Turbat region of Kech.

His family alleged that those involved belonged to a state-backed “death squad”.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces reportedly detained Hanif, a resident of Sorag in Kech, on Wednesday and moved him to an undisclosed location. His whereabouts are still unknown, The Balochistan Post reported.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

On Thursday, human rights organisations alleged that another two Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) revealed that the dead body of Adeel Baloch was recovered from the Sernkin region of Kech district on October 23, three days after he was forcibly disappeared.

According to BVJ, Adeel and three other young men were detained during a raid in Kohar Bazaar by Pakistani security forces and state-backed death squads. It added that their transfer to undisclosed locations left their families without answers about their whereabouts or safety.

“The discovery of Adeel’s body raises grave concerns about the circumstances of his death and the treatment he may have endured during his disappearance. Every person has the right to life, liberty, and due process. Enforced disappearance followed by death demands an independent and impartial investigation,” the BVJ stated.

Highlighting the relentless atrocities against civilians, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that, in a separate incident, the mutilated body of 24-year-old driver Baba Baloch was dumped in the Rakshan Kaur area of Panjgur district on October 14 after remaining forcibly disappeared for 17 days.

The rights body stressed that the repeated targeting of Baloch youth and the discovery of bodies after enforced disappearances demand an independent investigation.

--IANS

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