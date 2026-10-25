Pakistani forces forcibly disappear six civilians in Balochistan; bodies of four men recovered

Quetta, Oct 25 (IANS) At least six civilians, including two drivers, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in separate incidents in Balochistan’s Kech district, while the bodies of four men, including a youth who had been picked up by the forces days earlier, were recovered from different parts of the province, local media reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, Asad, 33, a driver, was taken away by Pakistani army personnel from his home in Nokeen Kohan in Mand on the night of October 21 and has not been traced since.

In another case, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel picked up Afzal, 41, also a driver, from his home in Seri Kalag, Gwarkop, at around 3 a.m. on October 19, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Amid the escalating crackdown, Pakistani forces also detained four young men during overnight raids on several homes in Mand’s Gobard area and shifted them to an undisclosed location, local sources said.

The forces stormed the house of Shekari Pir Muhammad at around 2 a.m., harassed women and children and took away Sameer Nasir. They then raided another house, allegedly seized cash and other belongings and detained Waseem, son of Sattar, before picking up brothers Sagheer and Zaheer from their father Sawal Muhammad’s home, the sources said. The whereabouts of all four remain unknown.

The allegations follow similar complaints from Nushki, where residents recently accused FC personnel of mistreating them in detention and keeping their cash. When they asked for the money, the personnel allegedly told them: “Leave the matter of the money to God.”

Meanwhile, the body of Bilal Baloch, a resident of Kohad in Kech’s Tump tehsil, was recovered from the Hoshkabad area on Friday, four days after Pakistani forces detained him from Kohad Bazaar and forcibly disappeared him, local sources said. He was picked up in the same incident as Adeel Baloch, another Kohad resident whose body was found in recent days, they added, according to The Balochistan Post.

Separately, the body of a young man, who sources said had been taken away by armed men, was found shot dead near Talar Hotel on the Pasni-Kulanch link road. A slip bearing the name Rehan was found in his pocket, though his identity is yet to be confirmed, police sources said.

In Jhal Magsi district, the body of Irfan Ali Dinarri, who had been abducted by armed men from the Drabhi area of Khari, was recovered from Ghatarah in Gandawah tehsil.

The body of Muhammad Younus, son of Muhammad Yousaf Ghulamani, was also recovered from the Khattan River in Khuzdar district, with the cause of his death yet to be ascertained.

--IANS

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