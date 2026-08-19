Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill five civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 19 (IANS) Another five Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Wednesday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Citing reports, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) revealed that the mutilated bodies of five civilians have been recovered from different parts of Balochistan, including Kharan, Hub, Khuzdar, and Surab.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Haider, Fareedullah and a 17-year-old minor boy, while the identities of the other two victims remain unknown.

Condemning the extrajudicial killings and persistent violence against civilians in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, the BVJ called for transparent and impartial investigations into the incident and urged the authorities to hold those responsible accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) highlighted escalating abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, documenting 598 killings and 1,482 cases of enforced disappearance throughout 2025, alongside a severe crackdown on civilians and fundamental freedoms in the province.

In its latest report, the HRCB recorded 598 killings across Balochistan, an increase of approximately 25 per cent from the 480 killings recorded in 2024.

As per the findings, of the 598 killings, Pakistani forces and their affiliated death squads were identified as responsible for 325, accounting for approximately 54.3 per cent of the total. The remaining cases involved other or unidentified perpetrators.

The HRCB also documented 1,482 enforced disappearances across Balochistan in 2025, a sharp rise from 830 cases recorded in 2024.

"This increase of 652 cases, or approximately 79 per cent, indicates a significant escalation. The majority of victims remain untraced, with only a small number having reappeared. Families continue to search for loved ones with no information on their whereabouts," the rights body stated.

According to the report, Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) was identified as the alleged perpetrator in 897 of the 1,482 enforced disappearance cases, making it the most frequently reported actor.

Additionally, Pakistani Intelligence agencies were linked to 299 cases, while the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was associated with 239. The state- backed death squads were implicated in 43 cases, followed by the Rangers in three and the Coast Guard in one.

During the period, the HRCB said that Pakistani military operations, security measures, and counterinsurgency practices continued to inflict significant harm on civilians across Balochistan.

"Women, children, and other noncombatants were injured or displaced during military operations, residential areas came under fire, homes were destroyed, livelihoods were undermined, and access to essential services was obstructed. In many cases, the actions of security forces appeared to amount to collective punishment, affecting entire families and communities," it noted.

Describing 2025 as a year of severe and alarming deterioration in the human rights situation in Balochistan, the HRCB said, "The 79 per cent increase in documented enforced disappearances and the 25 per cent rise in killings represent not statistical abstractions but the lived realities of thousands of families across the province. Behind each figure is a person: a student, a farmer, a shopkeeper, a child."

--IANS

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