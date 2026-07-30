Pakistan: Two Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces amid rising atrocities

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) Another two Baloch students were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan and Punjab provinces, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, revealed that 23-year-old student Bakhtiyar Baloch was subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces on July 10 from Nishtar Hospital in Multan city of Punjab.

In a separate incident, another 17-year-old student, Noor Zaib, was forcibly disappeared last month from Sariab Road in Balochistan's capital Quetta.

Condemning the incidents, Paank said, "The continued targeting of Baloch students and civilians through enforced disappearances reflects a deeply alarming pattern of impunity that demands urgent international attention. The disappearance of young people, including students, is an attack on human dignity and the rule of law. No authority should be allowed to operate beyond legal accountability or deprive individuals of their fundamental rights through secret detention and incommunicado custody."

The rights body noted that such acts constitute grave violations of fundamental human rights, including the rights to liberty, security, due process, and protection from arbitrary detention.

"Enforced disappearance is a serious violation of international human rights law and inflicts lasting suffering on victims and their families," it added.

Paank called on the United Nations, the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, relevant UN Special Rapporteurs, the European Union, and the wider international community to urgently intervene and take concrete measures to address the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians by Pakistani forces.

"Silence and inaction only embolden perpetrators and prolong the suffering of victims' families, who continue to live without truth, justice, or accountability," it added.

Meanwhile, Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, sharply criticised the recent killing of Abdul Hakeem Kakar, the District and Sessions Judge of Mastung district in Balochistan. He called for an independent investigation into the incident, including allegations of involvement of secret Pakistani state agencies.

"I condemn the murder of Abdul Hakeem Kakar, the District and Sessions Judge of Mastung, Balochistan. He was widely regarded as an honest judge who served the poor and upheld justice. I believe his killing should be investigated through an independent and transparent inquiry. I also believe there should be a thorough investigation into any alleged involvement of secret Pakistani state agencies. Those responsible for this crime must be identified and held accountable based on credible evidence," Chand posted on X.

--IANS

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