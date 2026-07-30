India to play five-time world champions Brazil in a friendly in Kolkata

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The star-studded senior men's national team of five-time World Champions and World No.5 Brazil will visit for a historic tour later this year and play a friendly with India, ranked 138th in the FIFA World Rankings, in Kolkata on October 3.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is proud to announce that the Brazil senior men's national team will play an international friendly match against India on October 3, 2026, in Kolkata," the AIFF informed in a release on Thursday.

This is the first time the senior national team of Brazil will play in India, though many football stars from that country, including the legendary Pele, have played in India. Pelé visited Kolkata in September 1977, playing an exhibition match with the New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens in a thrilling 2-2 draw before over 80,000 fans.

India will host the Seleção, the most successful men's national team in football, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history. The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth, the AIFF release said.

Brazil's legacy has inspired generations of footballers across the world, including millions of passionate supporters in India. India is known for having one of the largest Brazilian fan bases outside of Brazil.

Talking about the upcoming friendly match, M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."

Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."

Brazil recently played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing to Norway in the Round of 16. India failed to make it to the final qualifying round for the World Cup.

--IANS

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