NSE’s Q1 revenue declines 8.2 pc sequentially to Rs 4,560 crore ahead of IPO

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday reported an 8.2 per cent sequential decrease in consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27) amid its ongoing preparations for a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

The exchange’s topline fell to Rs 4,560 crore from Rs 4,968 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, its net profit increased 8.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 3,120 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,871 crore in the March quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3,551 crore, marginally lower than Rs 3,633 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The EBITDA margin, however, expanded sharply to 77.9 per cent from 73.1 per cent, according to its financial statement.

The quarterly performance comes as the country's largest stock exchange moves closer to its much-delayed public listing after nearly a decade of regulatory hurdles.

On June 17, NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed IPO.

The issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares, with the exchange not receiving any proceeds from the offering.

The exchange's listing plans were first initiated in 2016 but were put on hold following regulatory scrutiny arising from the co-location controversy.

The case originated from complaints filed in 2015 alleging that certain co-location clients received preferential access to NSE's trading infrastructure, giving them an unfair advantage in executing trades.

In a related development, SEBI is expected to issue its final settlement order in the co-location matter soon. According to reports, the settlement amount is likely to exceed Rs 1,400 crore.

--IANS

pk