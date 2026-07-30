'IIT Head Kamakoti's contributions should not be questioned': Academicians hit out at Priyanka Gandhi's remark

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Senior academicians on Thursday hit out at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti has made significant contributions to the country through his research work which "should not be questioned" at any point of time.

The reactions came after a group of academics and education leaders issued an open letter to Priyanka Gandhi, expressing concern over her reported description of V. Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert" and urging greater respect for scientific discourse and academic freedom in public life.

Speaking to IANS, IIM Calcutta Director Alok Rai referred to professor Kamakoti as a "renowned personality" in the field of computer science in India.

"We have traditionally used products like cow ghee, cow milk, curd, honey and cow urine. Similarly, cow urine also has many medicinal properties. You can see that cow urine extract is used in large quantities in Arab countries as well. It has many medicinal properties, such as for skin diseases, improving immunity, digestion and weight control," Rai said in response to Priyanka Gandhi's "gaumutra expert" remark.

The IIT Calcutta Director also said: "There are several other eminent members in the committee formed by the Centre for examination reforms, whether it is former ISRO Chief S. Somanath, Nandan Nilekani, Pawan Deka, or Anita Karwal. All of them are leading personalities in their respective fields."

"The Union government has considered them suitable for this responsibility based on their merit, so that they can address the challenges faced in entrance examinations and prepare a comprehensive report," Rai added while asserting that the aim of the committee is to create a "transparent and completely foolproof" examination system for students.

Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu, Professor K.S. Chandrasekar said that "more people are likely to join" among the signatories of the open letter.

"You are questioning an individual...questioning his credentials, but his contributions to India are significant enough, it should not be questioned at any point of time," he told IANS.

Chandrasekar added: "However, I would say that in a democratic country, there is nothing wrong on speaking about someone. But before doing so, one must first read and understand about that person."

--IANS

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