Football: Real Madrid defender Asencio suffers muscle injury

Madrid, July 30 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh muscle injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-September.

"After tests carried out today, Raul Asencio has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right leg," the club said on its website.

Madrid did not provide a timetable for the 23-year-old's return, saying only that his recovery will depend on his progress. However, Spanish media reports estimate he will be sidelined for around six weeks.

The injury means Asencio will miss the remainder of preseason under new coach Jose Mourinho and is likely to be unavailable for Real Madrid's opening four or five La Liga matches, reports Xinhua.

Asencio made 34 first-team appearances last season but faces increased competition following the arrival of defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool. Madrid has also been linked with Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, whose signing would add further competition in defense.

Spanish media have also speculated that Asencio could be included as part of a deal for Bastoni, although his injury may complicate any potential transfer.

Asencio is the second Real Madrid player to suffer an injury during preseason after young midfielder Thiago Pitarch sustained a training injury earlier this week that is expected to keep him out for around a month.

Real Madrid has enjoyed one of Europe's busiest transfer windows with Jose Mourinho returning as head coach and several high-profile signings already secured, but the Spanish giant still faces key decisions before the market closes.

The club moved quickly to strengthen a defense that was exposed too often last season, signing center back Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer and bringing in World Cup-winning left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries has replaced veteran right back Dani Carvajal, whose contract expired at the end of last season, while Bernardo Silva adds creativity in midfield and attack. Brazilian striker Endrick also returns after an impressive loan spell in France with Lyon.

Spanish media reports say Madrid is close to completing a deal worth around 125 million euros for RB Leipzig and Cote d'Ivoire winger Yan Diomande, while rumours linking the club to Manchester City's Rodri refuse to go away.

Any further arrivals are likely to trigger departures as Mourinho trims an increasingly crowded squad.

The additions of Silva and the expected arrival of Diomande, combined with Endrick's return, have left Madrid well stocked in attacking positions. Young forward Gonzalo Garcia appears the most likely casualty despite impressing last season.

Garcia is reportedly close to joining Fulham, where he could reunite with former Real Madrid youth coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Premier League side has also been linked with Madrid's 18-year-old winger Franco Mastantuono, although the Argentine is more likely to leave on loan after an underwhelming first season in Spain.

--IANS

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