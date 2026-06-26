Pakistan: Three-year-old girl raped and murdered in Karachi, body dumped outside toddler's house

Islamabad, June 26 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl was found dead inside a sack near her home after being sexually assaulted and murdered in Quaidabad area of Malir district in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

The victim, identified as 'K', went missing while playing outside her house. Her father said that the family searched for her in the neighbourhood after which they ultimately found her body in a sack at the street near their residence.

Police took the body of the girl to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted and said that the exact cause of her death would be determined upon receipt of the chemical examination report, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has ordered the police to use modern scientific methods to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book

Police sources suggested that the sexual assault and murder likely happened near the victim's residence. Police have carried out search in some homes in the street and gathered the credentials of residents for further investigation.

A police personnel, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the sack and the body's location indicate that the suspect is likely an individual who is familiar with the area, as per the report.

Authorities said that several suspects have been detained and blood samples along with other specimens are being collected to help determine the facts about the incident.

Earlier in May, the latest statistics by the Police Women and Child Protection Cell revealed that at least 388 adults and 10 minors faced domestic violence, harassment, abuse, and related crimes in Pakistan's Karachi from January-April this year.

The report showcases how abuse unfolded behind closed doors in Karachi, with domestic violence being the most widely reported issue. Authorities have received 297 complaints about domestic abuse from January-April. Among these, 190 complaints were resolved while nearly 100 cases remain pending, demonstrating delays in providing relief to victims, The Express Tribune reported. Police lodged three formal cases in domestic violence incidents.

Karachi has been witnessing rise in harassment cases. The protection cell received 83 complaints related to harassment and intimidation. Among these complaints, 42 were resolved, while action on 41 complaints is still being taken. Officials said that one formal case was lodged in a case involving harassment, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, the cell received 19 complaints related to sexual assault and other forms of intimidation. Among these, nine complaints were resolved while 10 cases are still pending investigation and legal action.

--IANS

akl/rad