Pakistan: Three police personnel killed after vehicle attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Three traffic police personnel were killed after their mobile van was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Wazirabad Bazaar area of Tank district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported, citing a senior police official.

District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that three traffic police personnel died on the spot after their mobile van came under attack by armed men. He said that armed men had taken away the police vehicle, which was later recovered. He said that two passers-by were injured in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Abdul Samad Khan said that police have sealed the roads and other possible routes to stop the attackers from fleeing the area. He said efforts were being made to find and arrest the perpetrators behind the attack.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting Pakistani law enforcement personnel, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On September 26, at least 12 people were killed, and 35 others injured after a police checkpost in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province came under a bomb attack. The fatalities included nine men, two women and a child, Dawn reported.

According to officials, a trolley laden with explosives was rammed into the Aman Mela police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda tehsil. Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed said that it was a suicide blast. A large portion of the checkpost was destroyed and a house adjacent to the checkpost was completely damaged due to the blast.

On September 10, a constable was killed, and another was seriously injured after unidentified assailants targeted a checkpost in Kank area of Mastung district of Pakistan's Balochistan province. According to police, the unidentified assailants targetted the checkpost before escaping from the spot after an exchange of fire with the police personnel stationed there.

--IANS

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