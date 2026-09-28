September 28, 2026 7:18 PM हिंदी

Broadband subscribers in India reach 1,101.21 million in August: Govt data

Broadband subscribers in India reach 1,101.21 million in August: Govt data

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The number of broadband subscribers increased from 1,094.48 million in July to 1,101.21 million at the end of August, with a monthly growth rate of 0.61 per cent, the government data showed on Monday.

In August, 15.83 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), as the number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers (on the date of peak Visitor Location Register or VLR) in August was 1,207.59 million, showed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

Meanwhile, the number of wireline subscribers increased from 48.01 million at the end of July 2026 to 48.45 million at the end of August 2026.

The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.44 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.93 per cent.

Moreover, the overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.36 per cent at the end of July 2026 to 3.39 per cent at the end of August 2026.

Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.34 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively, at the end of August.

The respective share of urban subscribers and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.08 per cent and 10.92 per cent, respectively.

PSU access service providers (BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL) together held 16.05 per cent of the wireline market share at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the telecom regulator last week launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform to provide visibility of rating of properties to the consumers and facilitate the end-to-end process for rating the digital connectivity of properties, along with a mobile app for testing digital connectivity.

The platform provides a public interface for consumers to view the properties rated for digital connectivity.

“By making ratings publicly searchable and verify the certificates, the platform will empower consumers with credible and comparable information. It will help them make more informed choices about homes and offices with strong and reliable connectivity, supporting smoother calls, downloads and access to online services,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

--IANS

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