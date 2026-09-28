Asian Games: Hockey India congratulates Suraj Karkera on bagging 100 senior international caps

Kakamigahara (Japan), Sep 28 (IANS) Hockey India congratulated Indian men’s team goalkeeper Suraj Karkera on completing 100 senior international appearances, a significant milestone in his career. The 30-year-old Karkera reached the landmark during India’s fifth Pool A match of the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Monday.

Karkera made his senior international debut in 2017 and has since been an important part of India’s goalkeeping unit across major international competitions. His journey has included several memorable achievements on the continental stage, reflecting his consistency and commitment to the national team.

Among his notable honours are the gold medal at the Asia Cup in 2017, followed by a bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2021. He was also part of the Indian team that secured bronze at the Asia Cup in 2022 and won gold at the Hockey 5s Asia Cup in 2023.

Karkera added another major title to his collection with India’s gold-medal triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024 and was part of the team that won the Asia Cup gold in 2025.

Completing 100 senior international caps during an Asian Games campaign adds another special chapter to Karkera’s career. As India continue their title defence in Japan, the milestone recognises the goalkeeper’s years of service, perseverance and contribution to Indian hockey at the international level.

On the occasion, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey lauded Karkera’s achievement. “Heartiest congratulations to Suraj on reaching the remarkable milestone of 100 senior international appearances for India. As a goalkeeper, Suraj has shown great composure and commitment whenever called upon. I am confident he will continue to contribute strongly to the team,” said the President.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also praised Suraj for completing a century of senior international caps.

He said, “Completing 100 appearances for India’s senior team is a proud moment for Suraj and Indian hockey. This milestone reflects the hard work, discipline and perseverance he has demonstrated throughout his career. Suraj has continued to grow as a goalkeeper and has played an important role in the team’s journey. Hockey India congratulates him on this special achievement and wishes him many more memorable performances and milestones in the years ahead.”

--IANS

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