September 28, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

India, Dubai discuss strengthening economic and tourism linkages

India, Dubai discuss strengthening economic and tourism linkages

Dubai, Sep 28 (IANS) India's Consul General in Dubai, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, and discussed ways to further strengthen economic and tourism linkages between the two sides.

"Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India, Dubai, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Department of Economy and Tourism. The interaction covered discussions to further strengthen India-Dubai economic and tourism linkages, with a focus on enhancing business engagement, investment and people-to-people ties," the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai said on X.

Last week, Reddy met Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority Chairman, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, trade and investment.

"Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General, met H.E. Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman, Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority today. The discussions focused on exploring opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, trade, and investment and reinforce India-Sharjah ties," the Consulate General of India in Dubai had said on X.

A day earlier, Reddy had called on UAE Supreme Council Member and Ras Al Khaimah ruler, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, with their discussions focused on deepening the partnership in trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

"Consul General Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy paid a courtesy call on H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Discussions focused on exploring avenues for further deepening the longstanding and multifaceted India-Ras Al Khaimah partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, business, people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges," the Consulate General said on X.

"CG thanked His Highness for the continued support extended to the Indian community in Ras Al Khaimah and reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to further strengthening these close ties," it added.

–IANS

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