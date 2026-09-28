September 28, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

India, Oman eye stronger cooperation in energy, SAF and security sectors: Oman's Ambassador

India, Oman eye stronger cooperation in energy, SAF and security sectors: Oman's Ambassador

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India and Oman have significant opportunities to deepen cooperation in energy, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and security, Oman’s Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Abdullah Al Shibani, said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Second India SAF Conclave and Awards 2026 organised by the SAF Association in the national capital, the Ambassador said both nations are well-positioned to expand collaboration across critical sectors.

“Energy, sustainable aviation fuel and security are areas where there is ample scope for cooperation between our two countries. We are neighbours, we share airspace, and I believe there is much more that India and Oman can achieve together through closer engagement,” he said.

Highlighting the climate commitments of both countries, Al Shibani noted that Oman has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while India aims to reach the milestone by 2070.

He expressed confidence that both nations are making steady progress toward meeting their environmental goals and can support each other in advancing clean energy initiatives.

The discussion came against the backdrop of growing interest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is increasingly being viewed as a key tool for reducing carbon emissions from the aviation sector.

When asked which sectors do you see as key drivers towards achieving the goal of doubling bilateral economic exchange, Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said that "Anything related to technology, innovation and the green transition. That includes AI, connectivity, telecommunications, mining and life sciences all areas where both countries are strong."

Jimmy Olsson, President of the SAF Association and Chairman and Managing Director of ZR2 Group, said India should chart its own path in SAF development instead of replicating models adopted elsewhere.

According to him, India has already built a strong foundation through its progress in solar energy, biomass utilisation and broader energy-sector reforms, creating favourable conditions for the growth of a domestic SAF ecosystem.

--IANS

pk

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