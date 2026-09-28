Ajay Devgn's heartfelt birthday wish for nephew Danish Devgn: From being my little shadow...

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned a special birthday post for his nephew, Danish Devgn, as he turned a year older on Monday.

Ajay shared two photos of himself with Danish. While the first was a recent picture of the two, the second one was a throwback photograph of Danish with Ajay, back when the former was a kid.

Wishing him on his special day, Ajay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "From being my little shadow to becoming someone I’m happy to walk alongside. Happy birthday, Dan (sic)."

Ajay's sister-in-law and Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, also wished Danish in the comment section, saying, "Happy birthday Dan Dan @danishdevgn."

The 'Drishyam' actor is believed to share a great bond with his nephew, who also frequently appears in his social media posts, alongside other members of the Devgan family.

Ajay keeps showing glimpses of his time with his loved ones on social media, along with professional updates.

On September 13, as his son Yug turned 16, he published a picture of the father and son duo on his official handle, along with the sweet wish that read, "Still my favourite little troublemaker… just not so little anymore...Happy birthday, my boy! Love you."

An emotional Kajol also reflected on how quickly her son has grown while expressing her hopes for the person he will become.

Her post went, "Can’t believe we’re already there.. it’s a moment of disbelief almost. Because whenever I see u I still see a little boy almost superimposed on you. And I know ur taller and stronger now but for me that will always be the case.. small you and big you all mixed together.”

“I wish u so many things today.. I have some fears as well but mostly hopes that u will grow to be a good man. The kind who faces all of what life throws at him with courage, grace and most importantly kindness. To yourself and the world at large,” she added.

--IANS

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