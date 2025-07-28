Pakistan: Six family members abducted by security personnel in Balochistan

Quetta, July 28 (IANS) Six members of a Baloch family in Quetta were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani army amid an ongoing wave of enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on the night of July 26, Pakistan army personnel raided the home of Sohaib Langov in Quetta and forcibly disappeared six individuals.

"Among those abducted were Sohaib's father, Mohammad Deen Langov, his brothers Abdul Ghaffar Langov and Abdul Kabir Langov, along with three guests: Naqeebullah Langov, Abdul Wahab Langov, and Shoaib Langov, who had come to offer condolences. All six were taken to an unknown location, with no information provided to the family," the leading Baloch human rights body stated.

Paank strongly condemned the unlawful act of enforced disappearance and collective punishment, stating that such acts by the Pakistani Army represent a blatant violation of basic human rights in Balochistan.

The organisation's 'Balochistan human rights report – June 2025', highlighted the alarming human rights violations taking place in Balochistan, particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The documented cases point to a clear pattern of state repression, where individuals are detained without cause and, in many instances, unlawfully killed by Pakistani forces

"In June 2025, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad. The districts of Kech and Mastung recorded the highest number of disappearances. A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared during the month. Many of them were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody," the human rights body stated.

Paank stated that repeated use of enforced disappearances followed by extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces has become a hallmark of state policy in Balochistan. It stated that victims are often taken without any legal process and later found dead, bearing signs of torture.

"The silence of institutions and lack of judicial oversight have allowed this crisis to grow. For families, the trauma is twofold—first the disappearance, then the discovery of mutilated bodies, often dumped in remote areas. This ongoing pattern reflects a deep human rights emergency that demands urgent international attention," the rights body mentioned.

