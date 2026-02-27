Bangladesh: Allegations mount over 'misuse' of legal process after 2024 political changeover

Dhaka, Feb 27 (IANS) Several allegations have surfaced from opposition activists, journalists, local businesspersons and ordinary citizens that the political changeover in Bangladesh in August 2024 was exploited to implicate innocent people in legal cases and settle old disputes and long-standing personal rivalries, local media reported on Friday.

The claims come amid a sharp rise in cases filed across the country following the 2024 political transition.

Citing sources at the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Headquarters, Bangladeshi leading daily 'Dhaka Tribune' reported that around 22,000 cases were registered nationwide between August 5, 2024, and the 13th national election, a period spanning roughly one to one-and-a-half years.

Reports suggest that among the total cases, at least 7,500 pertained to political violence and vandalism, nearly 1,500 cases to murder and attempted murder and 1,200 cases were lodged under the Special Powers Act, 1974 and the Digital Security Act.

Additionally, over 2,000 cases were filed under sabotage and explosives laws, while as many as 10,000 cases involved allegations of theft, land grabbing and assault.

According to Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, vested quarters had implicated numerous ordinary and innocent people in several cases filed following the August 2024 political transition, adding that police had been directed to review the cases and submit reports.

In its findings, Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) revealed that at least 349 cases were filed against leaders and activists of various political parties, including the Awami League, between the July 2024 demonstrations and January 31 this year.

According to the data, 29,772 people were named as accused in the case, while more than 65,000 individuals were cited as unidentified suspects.

The organisation recorded that 222 journalists were implicated in 49 cases, and 834 journalists were victims of killing, torture or harassment during the same period. At the same time, 41 cases were registered under the country’s Cyber Security Act, 2025.

Expressing concern over what it described as deterioration of the country’s law-and-order situation and human rights conditions, the HRSS noted that following the 2024 July demonstrations, human rights violations, especially linked to violence, persisted.

Citing police sources, Dhaka Tribune reported that chargesheets have already been filed in 30 to 40 per cent of the cases registered during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government period, while slightly over 20 per cent of the cases continue to be investigated. In multiple cases, final reports have been submitted, resulting in the discharge of several accused.

Marked by attacks on minorities, journalists and political opponents, Bangladesh witnessed severe law and order situation during the 18-month tenure of the Yunus-led interim government.

