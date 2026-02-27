Vijay's wife Sankgeetha Vijay files for divorce; cites Vijay's "adulterous relationship" as reason

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Sankgeetha Vijay, the wife of well-known actor and politician Vijay, has filed a petition seeking divorce in the Chengalpattu district court, citing Vijay's "adulterous relationship" with an actress as the reason.

Sangkeetha Vijay has sought dissolution of her marriage with Vijay under sections 27(a), (b), (d) and Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act 1954.

The Chengalpattu family court has now issued a notice to actor Vijay, directing him to appear in person on April 20.

Sankgeetha, the wife of the star actor, in her petition to the court, stated that she was a citizen of the UK and that she holds a BSc (Biomedical science) degree from London. She informed the court that their wedding was first registered in the United Kingdom on 10.7.1998. Thereafter, a ceremonial wedding was performed according to Hindu rites on 25.8.1999 at Rajah Muthiah Mandram in Chennai.

Stating that the marital relationship was cordial and harmonious in the initial years, Sangkeetha said that it was in April 2021, that she discovered that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.

Pointing out that this caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust, Sangkeetha claimed that Vijay initially assured her that he would end the relationship. However, she alleged that he continued the adulterous association without remorse.

She went on to allege that in 2024, Vijay's continued adulterous conduct and repeated social media controversies, caused constant mental torture to her.

Pointing out that the marital bond had effectively ceased to exist and survived only on paper, Sangkeetha claimed that their marriage had broken down, irretrievably and was incapable of revival and therefore sought its dissolution.

She also prayed that that she be granted the right of residence to stay at her matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the disposal of her petition or until an equivalent alternative accommodation was provided to her by Vijay. Sangkeetha also sought that the court direct Vijay to pay fair and reasonable permanent alimony to her and direct him to bear the costs of the proceedings.

