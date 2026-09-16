Pakistan seeks neutral venue for its matches in Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A few days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the Pakistan hockey team will be travelling to India for the Asian Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has sought a neutral venue for their matches for the tournament to be played in Mohali.

The PHF has reportedly approached the Asian Hockey Federation, asking it to shift its matches to a neutral venue for the tournament, to be held from October 27 to November 5, to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation.

Hosts India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea are scheduled to participate in the event to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali.

PHF President Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that the decision aimed to ensure a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for the national players and officials.

“We are ready to play against all FIH member countries, including India,” he said, adding that the PHF remained committed to the principle of keeping sports free from politics.

Pakistan news outlet Geo TV reported that the PHF president expressed hope that the AHF would positively consider Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral venue to ensure the country’s uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament.

The change in the PHF stance came two days after Wani had clarified that the team's travel to India is subject to government clearance.

“The visit of the Pakistan team will depend on government clearance. We will do whatever the government asks us to do,” Wani had said.

A freeze in political relations between India and Pakistan has resulted in teams from both countries not travelling across the border to participate in sports events. The Indian men's cricket team was not allowed to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025

and played its matches in neutral UAE. The ICC tried to hammer out a compromise, making it mandatory to have a neutral venue for events hosted by each country.

The Pakistan women's cricket team did not travel to India for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup and played its matches in co-host Sri Lanka. The Pakistan men's team also did not travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and played its matches in Sri Lanka.

Now, it seems the Pakistan Hockey Federation wants a similar treatment for its men's hockey team, even though the sport does not have a neutral venue concept.

--IANS

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