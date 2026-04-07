Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi ahead of PTI's protest outside Adiala jail

Islamabad, April 7 (IANS) The authorities have imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi till April 20 considering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest outside the Adiala jail, local media reported on Tuesday.

In an order released on Monday, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in Rawalpindi from April 6 to April 20, banned gatherings, sit-ins, and protests, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The order issued by Rawalpindi DC reads, "It has been brought to my attention by the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) in its meeting held on April 4 that there exists an imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi, particularly surrounding sensitive installations, prominent roads and other critical infrastructure."

According to the order, the DIC has reported intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are making efforts to disturb law and order situation in the district through gatherings, protests and assemblies.

The order stated, "The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations and other sensitive sites."

Cheema stated that considering these circumstances, it is necessary to ensure the security of the people and buildings against any possible threat. Subsequently, he imposed a ban on gatherings of five or more individuals in Rawalpindi. Furthermore, ban has been imposed on display of arms other than possessed by law enforcement personnel and objectionable/hate speech.

Cheema also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, spikes, ball bearings, petrol bombs, laden batons, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could possibly be used for violence. Pillion-riding and the use of loudspeakers have also been banned.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner's order comes as PTI has called for a "peaceful protest" outside the Adiala jail on Tuesday over the restrictions imposed on meeting PTI founder Imran Khan. The party has also said that it will hold a protest in Rawalpindi on April 9, marking the day when Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022, Dawn reported.

In the past few months, PTI has held sit-ins outside Adiala jail every Tuesday and Thursday, which are the days allowed by court to meet Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated at the jail and has faced restrictions in meeting his family members and party leaders.

--IANS

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