Pakistan: Rights group alarmed over enforced disappearances of Baloch women, minor girls

Quetta, April 24 (IANS) The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) on Friday expressed grave concern over the recent incidents of enforced disappearances of Baloch women and minor girls in Balochistan and Karachi by the Pakistani forces.

Citing available information, the BWF stated that in the past few days, at least four women have been taken into custody from their homes and hostels before subsequently getting disappeared.

The victims were identified as Husseina Baloch, Gul Bano, Samina Baloch, and Khadija Baloch.

“Balochistan has been a focal point of grave concerns regarding human rights for the past two decades. However, the recent allegations of targeting women point to an extremely alarming trend. Enforced disappearances are tantamount to a blatant violation of international human rights principles, constitutional protections, and the requirements of the rule of law,” the BWF stated.

The BWF raised alarm over reports that the affected families are allegedly being pressured to remain silent, accept compensation, and issue public statements. If these claims are true, it said, such actions run contrary to the fundamental principles of justice, transparency, and the dignity of the victims.

Highlighting the broader impact, the organisation stressed that such incidents risk deepening insecurity and mistrust within society, undermining stability and social harmony.

The BWF called on the Pakistani authorities to conduct transparent and effective investigations into all incidents of enforced disappearances, ensure the immediate recovery of the missing persons and present them before the courts in accordance with the law.

It further urged that those responsible be identified and held accountable under national and international laws, while ensuring that the affected families are protected from any form of pressure and harassment.

Meanwhile, a sit-in protest staged by the students outside Bolan Medical College in the provincial capital, Quetta, entered its third day on Friday, with demonstrators demanding the release of Khadija Baloch.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Khadija was abducted on Tuesday by Pakistani security forces from the BMC female hostel in Quetta and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Since her enforced disappearance, it said, no information about her whereabouts or condition has been provided to her family and fellow students.

“Over these three days, there has been no progress from the administration. Under the guise of negotiations, the administration is harassing the protesters. Participants at the sit-in are being profiled and their photographs are being taken,” the BYC stated.

“One thing is clear: if any harm comes to any participant of the sit-in, the responsibility will lie squarely with the Quetta police. The police have abandoned their duties and have instead begun tormenting the people. This unlawful treatment by the police is intolerable,” it added.

The BYC called on the people of Balochistan and international organisations to raise their voices against the oppression by Pakistani authorities.

--IANS

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