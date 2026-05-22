Mohanlal: Waking up to an ocean of love has left me deeply moved!

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was inundated with calls, wishes and greetings on his birthday on Thursday, has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has said that "waking up to an ocean of love" had left him deeply moved.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a thank you note to everybody who had wished and greeted him on his birthday, Mohanlal wrote, " Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer, and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me."

The actor, whose film 'Drishyam 3' released on his birthday, further said, "Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you."

For the unaware, Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Thursday joined scores of others including those from other film industries in wishing Mohanlal, a very happy birthday.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mammootty, who is known to be close friends with Mohanlal, wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to dear Lalin (smiley face)."

Director Tharun Moorthy, who is now directing Mohanlal's next film 'Athi Manoharam', in his birthday wish to the star had said, " Happy birthday to My Idol, My Inspiration , My Hero Mohanlal."

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, in his birthday greeting, wrote, "Happy Birthday, Lalettan. Some people become stars. Very few become emotions. You’ve inspired generations with your art, but what I admire most is the incredible human being behind the legend. Your warmth, simplicity, and grace make people love you even more beyond cinema."

He went on to say, "So grateful for every conversation, every moment, and every bit of inspiration. Wishing you good health, happiness, peace, and many more years of magic. Love and respect always."

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too had greeted Mohanlal on his birthday. On his X timeline, Nivin Pauly wrote, " Wishing the one and only Lalettan, a very happy birthday. And what a perfect day to celebrate cinema, wishing the entire team of #Drishyam3 a grand release today."

Drishyam 3's director Jeethu Joseph had posted a picture of him planting a kiss on Mohanlal's cheek on his social media timelines and wrote, " Happy birthday dear Laletta."

Interestingly, 'Drishyam 3', the third instalment of the superhit franchise, hit screens on the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday. The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film has now released on May 21.

--IANS

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