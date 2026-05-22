BSF women conquer Mt Everest as force marks diamond jubilee; Amit Shah praises 'Nari Shakti'

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the all-women mountaineering team of the Border Security Force (BSF) for scripting history by successfully summiting Mount Everest.

Praising the team’s achievement, the Home Minister said the women personnel showcased extraordinary courage and determination while celebrating the Diamond Jubilee year of the BSF.

Taking to the social media platform X, Amit Shah wrote, “Nari Shakti proves BSF's invincible might. My heartiest congratulations to the all-women mountaineering team of the BSF that scripted golden history by summiting Mt. Everest. Celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the force, they conquered the world’s highest peak and sang Vande Mataram to the skies, setting a rare example of grit, patriotism and dedication. My salutations to all the team members."

The Home Minister also shared the BSF's X post, which announced the successful expedition on Thursday.

In its statement, the BSF said, “Scaling the world’s highest peak with unmatched courage and determination, BSF’s first-ever all-women Mt Everest Expedition Team has scripted history under Mission Vande Mataram by successfully summiting Mt Everest.”

According to the force, the team comprised Constable Kouser Fatima from Ladakh, Constable Munmun Ghosh from West Bengal, Constable Rabeka Singh from Uttarakhand, and Constable Tsering Chorol from Kargil. The team successfully reached the summit of Mt Everest, standing at 8,848.86 metres, at around 8 a.m. (IST).

The BSF further stated that the Mahila Seema Praharis carried the spirit of “Vande Mataram” to the top of the world during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the force.

“At an altitude where most people require oxygen support and even standing upright is a challenge, they sang Vande Mataram in one unwavering voice, creating a historic milestone that reflects the strength, resilience and indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti,” the BSF said.

Calling it a proud moment for the nation, the force added that the achievement stands as a symbol of women's empowerment, national pride and the BSF’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

The BSF was formed on December 1, 1965, following the India-Pakistan war, to strengthen the security of India’s international borders. Functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the force is widely recognised as the country’s 'First Line of Defence'.

--IANS

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