Pakistan: Rights body raises alarm over killings, arrests of journalists

Islamabad, Nov 2 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) on Monday expressed serious concern over the killings, violence, threats, and legal pressures faced by journalists in the country due to their journalistic work.

The statement came on the occasion of the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists' on Monday. Designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013, the day is observed annually on November 2 to raise awareness about violence against media professionals and ensure accountability for crimes committed against them.

Emphasising that journalism is not a crime and that protecting journalists and ensuring justice are the responsibilities of Pakistani authorities, Jamshed Hussain, Chairperson of the HRC Pakistan, stated that “the protection of journalists is intrinsically linked to the public's right to information, freedom of expression, and the accountability of state institutions. When a journalist is targeted for bringing facts to light, and the perpetrators escape punishment, it fosters an atmosphere of fear and silence across society.”

Citing a recent report by the Pakistan Press Foundation, the rights body said that at least 31 criminal cases were registered against journalists between January and October 2026, with 14 facing charges under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) provisions.

It noted that during the same period, nine arrests of journalists and media workers were documented under various laws, alongside 62 incidents of physical violence or mistreatment against journalists and 24 cases of threats or harassment.

According to the HRC, these figures underscore the urgent need for serious measures to safeguard press freedom and ensure the security of media workers across Pakistan.

The rights body cited Islamabad-based media watchdog 'Freedom Network', which documented the murder of two journalists between October 2025 and August 2026. While one murder was confirmed to be linked to their journalistic work, the motive for the other remains undetermined.

HRC Pakistan called on the authorities to conduct independent, effective, and transparent investigations into all killings and attacks on journalists, with affected families kept regularly informed of investigation and judicial progress.

“Criminalising reporting in the public interest, investigative journalism, dissent, and criticism of government performance is unacceptable. The law must not be used to silence journalists, access their sources, or entangle them in protracted legal proceedings,” said Jamshed Hussain, highlighting the crackdown on media professionals in Pakistan.

The rights body further urged the Pakistani government and relevant authorities to bring those responsible for the killing, attacks, abductions, and threats against journalists to justice through transparent investigations.

It also called on the authorities to review and amend the “vague and disproportionately restrictive provisions” of PECA that limit freedom of expression, in consultation with journalistic organisations, human rights bodies, and legal experts.

"A journalist's question is not the enemy of the state. Answers to questions must be provided through reason, information, and accountability. Claims of press freedom will remain hollow without an environment free of fear for journalists and justice for affected families,” Hussain added.

--IANS

scor/as