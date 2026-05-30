May 30, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Rights body calls on authorities to reveal fate of forcibly disappeared Baloch man

Pakistan: Rights body calls on authorities to reveal fate of forcibly disappeared Baloch man (File image)

Islamabad, May 30 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province, Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressing grave concern over the enforced disappearance of a 38-year-old Baloch man, Dad Shah from Karachi and the subsequent harassment and intimidation of his family by Pakistani forces.

In a letter addressed to Sindh’s CM, Amnesty International said that Dad Shah was taken on April 21 from his residence by personnel reportedly of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department, accompanied by individuals in civilian clothing. Since then, it said, his whereabouts remain unknown, while authorities have failed to disclose any information regarding his fate or location.

The rights body noted that Dad Shah’s family initially faced resistance from the police in seeking an effective investigation into his disappearance, while the subsequent criminal report failed to name state authorities involved.

“On 25 April, Dad Shah’s sister, human rights defender Fozia Baloch, and mother were prevented from holding a press conference, subjected to ill-treatment, and arbitrarily detained by police. Such actions appear to constitute reprisals against family members simply for advocating for the rights of their family members and amount to interference with their right to freedom of expression,” the letter detailed.

“This is not the first time Dad Shah has been subjected to enforced disappearance. He was forcibly disappeared in August 2023 and reportedly pressured during his detention to silence his sister’s advocacy for human rights in Balochistan. He suffers from multiple allergies, and his family worries for his health as he remains missing. This history heightens concerns for his safety and the risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” it added.

Dad Shah was reportedly residing in Karachi and worked with his brother at a family-owned shop before he was subjected to enforced disappearance. His sister, Fozia Baloch, is a well-known woman human rights defender from Balochistan affiliated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) who actively campaigns for the families of the disappeared and supports those demanding justice for victims of extrajudicial executions.

Amnesty International called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose Dad Shah’s whereabouts, protect him from torture and other ill-treatment, and ensure access to adequate healthcare.

It further urged to ensure his immediate release, stressing that he should not be subjected to "trumped-up charges" solely to silence him and his family’s activism.

The rights body demanded a prompt, independent, and impartial investigation into his enforced disappearance, including the alleged involvement of CTD personnel, with accountability for those responsible and an end to all forms of harassment, intimidation, or reprisals against his family.

--IANS

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