May 02, 2026 6:48 PM हिंदी

Pakistan reserves could plunge to $1.6 billion by 2028 over fuel shock: Report

Pakistan reserves could plunge to $1.6 billion 2028 under fuel shock: Report

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Pakistan’s foreign exchange buffers could fall sharply to $6.8 billion by the end of 2026 and approach $1.6 billion by FY28, if the country's current macro policies continue to collapse, a new report has said.

The report from South China Morning Post said that assumed oil would average $113 a barrel in Q2 2026 before easing to $79 by year‑end, Pakistan reserves would deteriorate sharply if imports and remittances remain unchanged.

The report cited analysts as saying that Pakistan has very limited room to absorb the fuel price hike because of its thin foreign exchange reserves, dependence on imported energy and reliance on IMF-backed reforms.

Lower imports in Pakistan due to policy curbs and weaker demand were likely to ease immediate pressure on the foreign exchange reserves but it would intensify domestic shortages, raise inflation and weigh down the growth.

Such cascading economic risks would raise the probability of fallout from Pakistan’s IMF‑backed programme.

The IMF loan has so far helped Pakistan stabilise its economy, avert default and inflation crisis after a severe balance-of-payments crisis.

“But that recovery remains fragile, with the funding heavily dependent on strict adherence to conditions focused on fiscal discipline, tax expansion and governance reforms,” it said.

"Pakistan’s bid to mediate between the US and Iran has put Islamabad near the centre of efforts to defuse the Middle East conflict, but with no lasting peace yet in sight, its fragile economy is becoming increasingly exposed to the fallout from the war," the report said.

Pakistan has implemented sweeping austerity and fuel‑conservation steps since March which include a four‑day government work week, remote working permissions, two-week school closures and fuel allowance cuts for government vehicles.

Another recent report has warned that Pakistan is in severe dependency of gulf financing and over‑reliance on Saudi Arabia increases vulnerability of foreign policy compromise.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Looming ‘man-made epidemic’ in Pakistan, warns PMA (File Image)

Looming ‘man-made epidemic’ in Pakistan, warns PMA

One name, many modules: ISI pushes “Ghazwa-e-Hind’ to build mass movement in India

One name, many modules: ISI pushes 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' to build mass movement in India

'We’ll look at conditions and decide', said Tim Southee on Matheesha Pathirana’s playing XI chances in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

'We’ll look at conditions and decide': Southee on Pathirana’s playing XI chances

Shabana Azmi shares a candid pic of Dia Mirza with her six year-old son engrossed in conversation

Shabana Azmi shares a candid pic of Dia Mirza with her six year-old son engrossed in conversation

Mira Rajput calls her ‘maayka’ ‘heaven on earth’, says it’s bliss to have some time away from the kids

Mira Rajput calls her ‘maayka’ ‘heaven on earth’, says it’s bliss to have some time away from the kids

India and Ecuador deepen development partnership during Sommerfeld's visit

India and Ecuador deepen development partnership during Sommerfeld's visit

'Dama Dum Mast Kalandar' sheds light on the everyday struggles of working abroad

'Dama Dum Mast Kalandar' sheds light on the everyday struggles of working abroad

Olympians Anantjeet, Raiza, Mairaj headline Indian squad in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2026 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Olympians Anantjeet, Raiza, Mairaj headline Indian squad in Kazakhstan

Yastika, Radha return, Nandni given call-up as India announce squad for Women’s T20 WC

Yastika, Radha return, Nandni given call-up as India announce squad for Women’s T20 WC

CDSL Q4 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 80 crore

CDSL's Q4 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 80 crore