Pakistan: PTI voices concern over deteriorating health of Imran Khan's sister

Islamabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday voiced concern over the deteriorating health condition of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi in prison and the decision by authorities to transfer her to Punjab Institute of Cardiology while alleging that the family members were not given any update about her health.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram shared the PTI central media department's statement on X, which mentioned that they have received reports that Noreen Niazi was taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after she fell ill in jail. However, the party said that it is "extremely regrettable and concerning" that none of the family members was informed about her shifting to the hospital.

"The alleged illegal detention of 70-year-old Noreen Niazi, the risks to her health, and her hospital transfer without taking the family into confidence are extremely serious matters, on which the Punjab government and relevant authorities must provide immediate clarification," the PTI mentioned in a statement.

The party called for providing the best medical facilities to Noreen Niazi under the supervision of cardiologists; all necessary diagnostic tests and treatment should be ensured without delay, and information about her health should be shared immediately with the family. The PTI said that Noreen Niazi's family should be permitted to meet her and inquire about her well-being.

The party voiced concern over the treatment being meted out to "innocent women" who have been imprisoned, including Imran Khan's sister. It called for ensuring respect and dignity of women, human dignity, and constitutional rights in all circumstances. "Turning political affiliation into a crime and holding women in detention for political pressure is unacceptable in any civilised and democratic society," it said.

PTI's statement comes as Noreen Niazi's lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer said that she had been taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday after jail doctors recommended it, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported. The lawyer mentioned that Noreen Niazi's family was not told about her worsening health condition. Umer said that jail authorities were not providing medicines to Imran Khan's sisters.

Three sisters of Imran Khan - Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi - have been kept in prison since September 21 under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO) on the Lahore Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) orders, Dawn reported. Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi are currently serving the second term of a 30-day detention under the MPO, which was extended on October 7.

--IANS

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