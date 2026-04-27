Pakistan: Police constable killed after gunmen target checkpost in Balochistan

Quetta, April 27 (IANS) A police head constable was killed after armed assailants targetted a checkpost in Huramzai area of Pishin district in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday, local media reported.

Police said armed assailants opened fire on a police checkpost using automatic weapons, following which police retaliated, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. According to the police official who wanted to remain anonymous, the exchange of fire, which continued for some time, claimed the life of head constable. The attackers fled from the spot.

The official said that security forces reached the site of the incident and took the body of the deceased personnel to the hospital. He stated that a search operation has been launched to find those involved in the attack.

The incident occurred amid a rise in attacks targetting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On April 19, two Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kuram Garhi area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to police, the FC personnel were shopping at a local market on Sunday, when the assailants, who arrived on a bike, attacked them and managed to flee from the spot, Dawn reported.

On March 30, three security personnel were killed and four others injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to officials. The incident included an attack on a patrolling squad in Quetta and a gun battle at a police station in Jhal Magsi.

Two personnel of the police's Eagle Squad were killed and three others injured after they were attacked during a motorcycle patrol in the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on March 30, according to police officials. Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire on the security personnel using automatic weapons. Police have initiated a search operation to find the attackers, Dawn reported.

Armed men targetted the Kotra police station in Gandawah area of Jhal Magsi district. One security personnel was killed and three others were injured after a search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing assailants. Kotra police station in Gandawah SSP Rehmatullah said assailants used rockets and other heavy weapons.

On March 18, an assistant sub-inspector of the Elite Force was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mano Banda area of Gandigar in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police. The personnel identified as Bacha Yousaf Khan, was targetted by unidentified assailants outside his residence. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

--IANS

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