People in Pakistan's twin cities forced to use alternative fuel amid gas shortage, increasing LPG prices

Islamabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Residents in Pakistan's twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been compelled to use alternative fuels for cooking due to the high prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and the availability of natural gas for only six hours, local media reported on Monday.

The majority of people have started using wood and coal for cooking as the prices of LPG cylinders rose to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 per kilogram against PKR 279 per kg fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). However, the district administration and OGRA have not been able to ensure that people get LPG at the fixed prices, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, domestic and commercial consumers have not been receiving LPG cylinders from Sui Natural Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) during the past two months, and private companies are selling the cylinder at increased prices to earn more benefit.

The price of an 11 kg gas cylinder has increased to PKR 6,500, while commercial cylinders are being sold at over PKR 25,000.

Many families have no means to cook due to the prolonged and unannounced suspension of the piped natural gas supply, along with the increase in the price of LPG.

"I have bought LPG cylinders as Sui gas is available only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 noon to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Dawn quoted Mohammad Sajjad, a resident, as saying.

He said that the low pressure of natural gas has affected the daily routine of people, and SNGPL has not been able to resolve the issue.

Another resident said that they have been facing a shortage of gas since the start of the cold weather, and they have been forced to buy an LPG cylinder as they receive gas for just six hours.

Another resident, Abdul Rasheed, said that they have been facing a shortage of gas for the past month and residents have complained about facing the issue with the relevant department several times; however, the issue has not been resolved by the authorities.

"The sale of LPG has increased manifold. Earlier, people from far-flung areas got their cylinders filled, but now local residents have also started buying cylinders and refilling it once a week," Dawn quoted a shopkeeper, Mohammad Akmal, as saying.

He said that prices of LPG surged as they bought from local dealers at higher prices.

Meanwhile, people have been facing problems in Pakistan due to a rise in prices of fuel, food, and transport fares as prices of petrol have increased by 26.11 per cent and high-speed diesel by 26.39 per cent in the nearly four months of the financial year 2026-27.

Prices of petrol climbed to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 377.71 per litre on October 24 from PKR 299.50 on July 1, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

During the same period, the price of high-speed diesel rose to PKR 393.66 per litre from PKR 311.47. Passenger transporters and freight operators have been facing problems due to the rise in fuel prices, The Express Tribune reported.

--IANS

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