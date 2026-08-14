August 14, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

Thoughts reflect nation's strength: PM Modi on President Murmu's address to nation

Thoughts reflect nation's strength: PM Modi on President Murmu's address to nation

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu's thoughts behind her address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, reflect the "nation's strength".

In a post on social media platform, X, the Prime Minister said: "A motivating and thoughtful address by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of Independence Day."

"Her (President Droupadi Murmu's) thoughts reflect the strength of our nation and the aspirations of every Indian. Her message inspires us all to work with renewed determination for a Viksit Bharat," he added.

During her address, President Murmu highlighted the rapid and inclusive economic growth despite global uncertainties in the past decade and called for collective efforts to achieve the aim of 'Viksit Bharat@ 2047'.

Highlighting the Union government's welfare schemes targeted at women, youth, poor and farmers, the President also referred to the recent paper leak episode by assuring youth that the government is working to curb irregularities and ensuring transparency in the examination system.

She said that in the last 10 years, the nation has progressed at a fast pace with the harmonisation of "Vikas and Virasat" (Development and culture).

The President added that all citizens should commit themselves to making the country a global leader.

Hailing the Union government's focus on infrastructure development, President Murmu said the efforts have attracted investors and created jobs while the nation has entered into free trade agreements with other nations.

She said the Startup ecosystem has been powered by youth and the country's march to golden future is being steered by them -- with 65 per cent population being under 35 years.

Highlighting social initiatives of the Union government, President Murmu said: "Success has been achieved in freeing more than 25 crore people from poverty. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the world's largest financial inclusion scheme, nearly 59 crore account holders have been connected to the banking system. Among them are more than 32 crore women account holders."

The President also referred to the empowerment of women and the women reservation law also that is increasing their participation in politics and strengthening the cradle of democracy.

--IANS

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