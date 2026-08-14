US leaders salute India at 80

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) Governors, Senators and members of the US House of Representatives joined India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations in Seattle, highlighting the Indian-American community’s contributions and the growing importance of India-US relations.

The Governors of Washington, South Dakota, Montana and Alaska sent greetings ahead of a flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for August 15, the Consulate General of India in Seattle said.

Washington and Nebraska issued official proclamations declaring August 15, 2026, as “India Day” across their states. The mayors of Seattle, Bellevue, Kent and SeaTac, along with the King County Council, also issued proclamations.

The proclamations honoured Indian Americans for their contributions as innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, artists and professionals. King County covers 39 cities in the Greater Seattle area.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte praised the community’s role in his state.

"In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to our state's cultural, educational, and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us," he said.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said his state was proud of its Indian and Indian-American residents.

"Your contributions to our economy, our school, our healthcare system, our businesses, and our communities makes Alaska a stronger place,” Dunleavy said. “On behalf of the people of Alaska, I want to congratulate the Consulate General of India in Seattle and everyone celebrating this special occasion."

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden said: "May the friendship between our people continue to grow stronger in the years ahead."

US Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington said India’s achievements continued to inspire communities worldwide.

“So, on this special occasion, I extend my sincere appreciation to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, the Indian-American community, and everyone participating in today’s celebration,” she said.

Congressman Adam Smith described ties between New Delhi and Washington as increasingly important.

"Two of the most important countries in the world, working together to try to create a more peaceful, prosperous, and stable society," Smith said.

He also praised the Indian community in the Puget Sound region for its work in education, government, business, innovation and technology.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier said Washington’s Indian-American community was central to the state’s educational, cultural and economic life.

Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota said the world was stronger because India was "a stable, forward-looking, growing, and increasingly prosperous country".

He also said America was stronger because of its more than five million Indian Americans and its relationship with India.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner, who visited India last year, placed the bilateral relationship in a wider security context.

“I think the peace and stability of the world really rests in part on good, solid relations between America and India, as the world's two largest democracies and two countries with different diversities and multiple religions,” he said.

Representatives Suzan DelBene and Marilyn Strickland also sent messages. DelBene highlighted the community’s contribution to the regional economy and innovation, while Strickland praised India’s commitment to innovation, learning and community.

The Consulate also released a special rendition of “Vande Mataram”, performed by Grammy Award-winning violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and students of the Swara Yoga Ensemble. It was filmed at the Consulate.

The flag-hoisting ceremony will be held atop the Federal Reserve Building in Seattle. US officials and Indian-American community leaders are expected to attend. Seattle marked India’s Independence Day last year by raising the Tiranga atop the Space Needle.

India became independent from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The date is observed each year with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and community events in India and across the global Indian diaspora.

--IANS

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