New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir has been positioning Islamabad as a potential participant in Washington’s search for critical-mineral supply chains outside China, in his diplomacy with US President Donald Trump. However, the truth is that Pakistan does not have any capability in the production of rare earth metals, according to a report in Parrhesia News.

Referring to “Asim Munir’s Rare-Earth Bluff,” the report highlights that an April 2026 assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has found major gaps between Pakistan’s critical mineral claims, and the country’s established production capabilities. It reported no established commercial production of rare earths, antimony or tungsten, despite their inclusion in a publicised agreement with an American company which contradicts claims of an existing mature supply chain, according to the report.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that China accounted for approximately 91 per cent of magnet rare-earth refining and 94 per cent of sintered permanent-magnet production in 2024, which shows that Pakistan is not in the picture.

“A new mine in Pakistan would not, by itself, create an alternative supply chain. It would require energy, transport, skilled labour, specialised processing, environmental safeguards, and dependable customers. Without these, mined material may still be shipped overseas for value-added processing, the report points out.

“On 8 September 2025, Pakistan announced a critical-minerals arrangement involving the military-linked Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and US Strategic Metals. The announced scope included antimony, copper, tungsten and rare earths. The agreement was associated with a $500 million targeted commercial framework, not proof of $500 million in realised revenues,” the report observes.

US Strategic Metals subsequently announced an “initial shipment” of critical minerals to the United States. But public announcements alone do not independently establish the shipment’s mine of origin, detailed mineral assay, commercial value or recoverable quantities, the report adds.

CSIS raised questions about both the provenance of materials and the maturity of processing capabilities. Early-stage exploration and development agreements are not inherently improper. What they cannot fairly be presented as is evidence of an already operational, internationally competitive rare-earth industry, the report points out.

--IANS

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