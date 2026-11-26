New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Indian Racing Festival will bring three days of motorsport action and entertainment to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from November 27 to 29, featuring the F4 Indian Championship, Indian Racing League (IRL), supercars, superbikes, vintage cars and drifting displays.

The weekend will also feature motorsport stunts by Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill and India’s drift champion Sanam Sekhon, alongside celebrity team owners and other entertainment activities.

The racing action will get underway on Saturday, with drivers competing in the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League, while the JK Formula LGB 4 category will feature as a support race. Sunday will offer additional entertainment and motorsport showcases for spectators.

The upcoming weekend follows an eventful outing at the BIC, where Aryan Narola emerged as one of the top performers in the F4 Indian Championship, securing two victories on Sunday.

Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla continues to lead the championship standings with 156 points, followed by Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Aris Kyriakou on 131. Speed Demons Delhi’s Ntiyiso Mabunda is third with 125 points, while Narola has climbed to fourth with 106 points.

Mabunda won Saturday’s opening race at Buddh and added two more podium finishes on Sunday, while Narola secured a double victory to strengthen his title chances. Sambudla, meanwhile, endured engine trouble on Sunday, limiting his points haul over the weekend.

With 60 points available at every race weekend and two rounds remaining, the top four drivers are separated by just 50 points, setting up an intense battle in the championship.

In the Indian Racing League, Goa Aces JA Racing’s Raoul Hyman won the opening race at Buddh, finishing ahead of Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Sai Shiva Sankaran and Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Jemma Moore.

Ruhaan Alva of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru won the second race, with Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Mohamed Ryan finishing second and Speed Demons Delhi’s Alister Yoong taking third place.

The F4 Indian Championship will feature 16 drivers representing eight teams, with Indian and international participants competing for honours. The line-up includes Narola and Sambudla for Goa Aces JA Racing, Mabunda and Krishay Gutte for Speed Demons Delhi, and Kyriakou and Enzo Rujugiro for Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru.

The other participating teams are Kolkata Royal Tigers, Chennai Turbo Riders, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi and Ahmedabad Apex Racers.

The Indian Racing League will also see its six city-based franchises return to action, with teams looking to build on their performances from the previous weekend. Drivers will aim to convert their pace into consistent results as the championship progresses.

The Formula LGB 4 category, one of India’s longest-running single-seater racing championships, will feature a 25-driver grid. Arya Singh, Raghul Rangasamy, Dhruv Goswami and Monith Kumaran are among those set to compete in the category, which will host two races over the weekend.

Beyond the track, spectators will have the opportunity to witness high-performance supercars, superbikes, vintage cars, drifting displays, and motorsport stunts, making the event a combination of competitive racing and entertainment.

The Indian Racing Festival features the Indian Racing League and the FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship. The Indian Racing League brings together six city-based teams, while the F4 championship provides a platform for emerging drivers to compete in single-seater motorsport.

--IANS

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