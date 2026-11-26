Christchurch, Nov 26 (IANS) India will look to overcome their inability to close out the opening Test and secure a series-winning victory when they face New Zealand in the second and final match at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday.

After a high-scoring draw in Wellington, Shubman Gill’s side face the challenge of adapting to a potentially more bowler-friendly surface, with the result carrying significant implications for their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to exploit home conditions and complete another successful assignment against the visitors.

The first Test at the Basin Reserve exposed contrasting strengths between the two teams. New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to post 368 in their first innings, courtesy of Henry Nicholls’ unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips’ 118. Their 216-run sixth-wicket partnership rescued the hosts from a precarious position and prevented India from gaining an early advantage.

India responded with a mammoth 720/9 declared, their highest Test total in New Zealand, as six of their top seven batters registered half-centuries or better. KL Rahul led the scoring with 136, while Rishabh Pant struck 128. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), Shubman Gill (98) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made substantial contributions.

However, India’s batting dominance did not translate into victory. New Zealand displayed considerable resilience in their second innings, finishing at 239/5 after surviving 120 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Phillips were instrumental in frustrating the Indian attack during the final day’s play, leaving the visitors without the five wickets required to force a result.

The conditions at Christchurch could offer India a better opportunity to make their bowling resources count. Hagley Oval traditionally assists seamers early in the match before becoming more conducive to batting. The presence of grass on the surface, combined with the possibility of favourable overhead conditions, could make the opening sessions particularly important for both sides.

India’s pace combination will consequently attract considerable attention. Jasprit Bumrah was among the most effective bowlers in Wellington, claiming five wickets, but the visitors will need greater support from the other end.

Mohammed Siraj’s possible return to the playing XI is a major selection consideration, while the performances of Anshul Kamboj and the availability of young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar give the team management additional options. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are also in contention for the final combination.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson will be central to their plans on a surface expected to offer early movement. The hosts will also be without injured pacer Blair Tickner, with Matt Fisher brought into the squad as his replacement.

Their batting will once again depend on the middle-order contributions of Nicholls, Phillips, Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, while captain Tom Latham will be eager to improve on his returns from the opening encounter.

The WTC standings add another dimension to the contest. India currently occupy fourth place with 50 per cent of the available points, while New Zealand are third with 66.67 per cent. India need victories in their remaining six Tests, including the upcoming five-match home series against Australia, to keep their qualification hopes alive, although their fate also depends on results elsewhere.

With the opening encounter highlighting India’s batting depth and New Zealand’s ability to withstand sustained pressure, the Christchurch Test presents a different examination. The battle for early wickets, the effectiveness of India’s seamers and the ability of both teams to capitalise on favourable conditions could ultimately determine which side finishes the series on a winning note.

When: Friday, November 27 at 3:30 AM IST

Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

--IANS

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