New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Seychelles counterpart Barry Faure on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers' (COM) Meeting here on Thursday, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthen their people-centric partnership.

During the meeting, the two ministers also spoke about cooperation in IORA and regional issues.

Faure is currently on an official visit to India to attend the IORA 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting set to be held here on Friday.

Following his meeting with the visiting minister, EAM Jaishankar on X wrote: "Delighted to meet FM Barry Faure of Seychelles. IORA 50 Years India-Seychelles. Reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening our people-centric partnership focussing on health, connectivity, skilling, energy, cyber and AI. Also discussed cooperation in IORA and regional issues. Vision MAHASAGAR."

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to Faure as he arrived in New Delhi to participate in the meeting.

"Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting," the MEA posted on X.

India will host the 25th COM meeting of the IORA on Friday to discuss future policy direction for the Association with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The theme for India's IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the MEA.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE, and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

--IANS

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